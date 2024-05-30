Weapons for Ukraine
Berlin announces new 500 million euro package
Air defense, tanks, ammunition, spare parts: Ukraine is to receive a new German weapons package worth half a billion euros for its defensive campaign against Russia. Some of the material is already about to be delivered, announced Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
"We will continue to support you in this defensive battle," said Pistorius at the presentation of the package during a meeting with his colleague Rustem Umjerow in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa.
It was Pistorius' third visit to Ukraine since the start of the Russian war of aggression in February 2022. The trip had been kept secret until his departure from Odessa for security reasons, also in view of the current Russian offensive with increased airstrikes.
Ukraine has difficulties
Russia has been stepping up its airstrikes on Ukraine for months: numerous people have died in the process and important infrastructure in the country has been destroyed.
The new weapons package includes a large number of missiles for medium-range Iris-T SLM air defense systems and a smaller number of SLS missiles with shorter ranges, said Pistorius. It also includes drones for reconnaissance and combat in the Black Sea as well as urgently needed spare parts such as replacement tubes for artillery systems and replacement engines for Leopard main battle tanks. One million rounds of ammunition for small arms will also be delivered.
Long-term commitments from Berlin
The delivery of 18 new wheeled howitzers of the latest design is to follow from 2025. Germany will also finance industrial training courses for Ukrainian technicians. The package also includes funding for interference-free satellite communications.
Based on previous commitments, further Leopard A1 and Leopard II A4 main battle tanks will be delivered from Spain this year. A total of 19 tanks will be made available to Ukraine from Spain, and Germany will contribute one million euros to the restoration, maintenance and repair of each tank.
Germany will also supply additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles, armored combat vehicles, anti-aircraft tanks and equipment for electronic warfare command and control capabilities. Ukraine will also receive several hundred urgently needed sniper rifles.
No end to the war in sight
Pistorius said that he listed the details in order to "emphasize that we are not just supplying what is currently available". Rather, he said, particular emphasis had been placed on sustainability by also launching orders that would only become reality in the coming years. This was done "because we believe that it is important to take precautionary measures now to ensure that this war lasts even longer and that we want to and will continue to provide support".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
