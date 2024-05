How Vienna is becoming a hydrogen pioneer

Companies such as IKEA with delivery vans, MA48 with a refuse collection vehicle and Strabag with a wheel loader are among the customers. They are already testing these vehicles in practice. Wiener Linien will also soon be putting its first buses into regular service. Hydrogen for the equivalent of 60 buses or trucks is currently produced in Simmering every day. Only renewable electricity from wind turbines in Burgenland is used for the energy-intensive production process - not a single watt is lost. Jungbauer: "With its expertise in this area, Vienna is already one of the pioneers in Europe."