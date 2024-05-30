Attacks on Russia
Kremlin draws nuclear card: “Will have its consequences”
Western weapons in Ukraine's possession are subject to strict rules. Some of Kiev's partners are now considering allowing their use on Russian territory in order to stop the Russian advance. "Of course, all this will inevitably have consequences," Moscow says.
The Kremlin is warning emphatically against the West allowing its weapons to be used in Ukraine to attack Russia. "And it will ultimately be very damaging to the interests of those countries that have chosen the path of escalating tensions." The NATO states, above all the USA, deliberately chose a course of escalation with "belligerent statements".
The nuclear power repeatedly threatens to defend its interests using all means at its disposal. Some of Ukraine's allies want to allow the country attacked by Moscow to use Western weapons to attack targets on Russian territory in future.
Western weapons are subject to strict rules
Ukraine is calling for this in order to combat Russian positions more effectively in the war of aggression that Moscow has been waging for more than two years. So far, the country has mainly used its own missiles and drones for this purpose. So far, Western weapons have primarily targeted Russian positions in the areas of Ukraine occupied by Moscow.
In Vienna, Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov warned the West against crossing "red lines". Russia had the right to use nuclear weapons in response to aggression - even in the event of an attack with conventional weapons, if the existence of the state was in danger.
Nuclear threat
At an event organized by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), he said that Moscow reserves the right to be "necessarily vague about the nature and scope of our possible nuclear response to aggression".
Kremlin propagandists in state media repeatedly speak out in favor of a nuclear strike against Ukraine or even against the West. In an article for the weekly magazine "Profil", political scientist Dmitry Suslov has now also called on the Kremlin, in view of the possible use of NATO weapons against Russia, to at least cause a "demonstrative nuclear explosion" outside the war zone in order to underline its policy of deterrence.
Kharkiv in the sights
A mushroom cloud shown on television worldwide could revive the fear of a nuclear war, Suslow said. Most recently, propagandist Vladimir Solovyov suggested turning Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city near the Russian border, into nuclear ash. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin himself had repeatedly referred to the "invincibility" of Russian nuclear weapons during the conflict.
