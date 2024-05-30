First Bayern appearance
“Street kicker” Kompany wants “hungry” players
New Bayern coach Vincent Kompany wants to take his time to get a picture of his players. "I'm not going to make any distinctions, I just want to see which players are the hungriest to represent this club and be successful," said the Belgian during his introduction to German record champions Bayern Munich on Thursday. This also marks the start of a new era for ÖFB midfielder Konrad Laimer.
Accordingly, Kompany did not single out any professional from the current squad. "I'm very excited to work with everyone," said the 38-year-old, who described his style as a coach as wanting to play "boldly" and generally "aggressively" with the ball. "I grew up on the streets of Brussels, I played on the streets," said the ex-footballer, who celebrated many successes as a central defender with Manchester City, among others, during his active career. "I want the FC Bayern players to be brave."
"No strike lists"
Head of Sport Max Eberl emphasized that the new coach would of course be involved in the squad planning. This is "already a step further than you might think", said Eberl, without naming names. Although there are "no cut lists", there are players "who could have a harder time", added the 50-year-old. This would also be communicated to the professionals.
Laimer played several roles under former coach Thomas Tuchel last season. The 27-year-old alternated between playing as a right-back or, as in the national team, in central midfield. In the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, Laimer was recently in the Munich starting line-up for both games. The Salzburg native still has a contract with Bayern until 2027.
Long search for new coach
After the first season without a title since 2012, there had recently been speculation about a major shake-up. Kompany, who had previously worked at relegated Premier League side Burnley in England and signed a contract until 2027, was found as Tuchel's successor after many weeks of searching. First, the preferred candidates Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick, among others, had declined. Then the attempt to reverse the termination of Tuchel's contract, which had already been agreed in February, also failed.
According to reports, FC Bayern paid a transfer fee of ten to twelve million euros for the former defender.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
