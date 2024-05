Childcare: this is the current status

Preparations have been underway since last year to achieve this declared goal on the part of the state government. "Last year, the number of facilities was increased. This means that more than 97% of over-threes and 34% of under-threes can be educated and cared for in a childcare facility. We must provide children with the best education and help them to combine work and family life. We still have some catching up to do, particularly in the summer and during off-peak hours," says LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP), analyzing the recently published childcare statistics for 2023/24.