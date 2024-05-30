Good for Austria:
Germany abolishes levy for gas transit
Austria and other EU countries have repeatedly voiced harsh criticism of the German gas storage levy because it makes the purchase of non-Russian gas more expensive. According to German State Secretary Sven Giegold (Greens) in Brussels, the levy is now to be abolished at border crossings as of January 1, 2025. However, it will first be increased again in July.
Austria and other countries have repeatedly criticized the German gas storage levy. Germany now wants to abolish it at the beginning of 2025. This was announced by German State Secretary for Economic Affairs Sven Giegold (Greens) to journalists in Brussels on Thursday. The levy will no longer be charged at border crossings, but will continue to apply within Germany.
Abolition from 1 JÄnner 2025
The planned increase in the gas storage levy from July 2024 from the current 1.86 euros to 2.50 euros net per megawatt hour will nevertheless go ahead. This is provided for in the existing law. Giegold explained that the gas storage levy will not be abolished at the borders until 1 January 2025 due to the length of the necessary legislative process.
The levy is added to the gas price and, according to Germany, serves to ensure minimum filling quantities in the gas storage facilities there. The levy was introduced in 2022 due to the Russian attack on Ukraine and its impact on the energy market.
