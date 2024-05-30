Germany abolishes levy for gas transit

Abolition from 1 JÄnner 2025

The planned increase in the gas storage levy from July 2024 from the current 1.86 euros to 2.50 euros net per megawatt hour will nevertheless go ahead. This is provided for in the existing law. Giegold explained that the gas storage levy will not be abolished at the borders until 1 January 2025 due to the length of the necessary legislative process.