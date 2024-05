Formula 1 legend about to make a comeback

Dazzling career

As Benetton boss in the 1990s, Briatore helped Michael Schumacher to his first world championship titles (1994, 1995). The Italian is also regarded as the discoverer of Fernando Alonso. In 2009, Briatore had to resign as Renault team boss after it became known that he had manipulated the Singapore Grand Prix the previous year by ordering an accident involving his driver Nelson Piquet Jr. The Italian also caused a stir off the racetrack with his relationship with top model Heidi Klum.