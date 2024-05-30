The horror of May on the A10 had it all

On Wednesday, it took up to three hours to get from Puch to the tunnel construction site in Golling on the Tauern highway. Traffic clubs reported 16 kilometers of congestion. There was also no way forward in the A10 neighboring communities. A picture that has already been seen several times in May and will be seen again in the next few days. The focus is only likely to shift to the Pongau region and to return traffic. The Whitsun vacations in Bavaria end after Corpus Christi.