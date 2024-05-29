Strong and sexy
Cara Delevingne topless in Pride campaign
One hand over her chest, the other clenched into a fist. Model Cara Delevingne, who describes herself as pansexual, appears strong and sexy at the same time in the new Pride campaign by Calvin Klein. She declared that she was inspired by the queer community.
Together with actor Jeremy Pope, she is at the center of the underwear label's "This Is Love" campaign.
"For me, love encompasses everything in life: the good, the bad, the ugly, the beautiful, the great. Just the ups and downs, I guess," Delevingne told People magazine.
"Inspired by the queer community"
"You learn something about yourself in the process. And I think what I didn't have, at least, is that young people today are much more who they are and they're not going to change for anyone, whereas I felt like I was always so scared or that I didn't want to be who I really was," said the 31-year-old, who was in a relationship with actress Ashley Benson until 2020.
There is now much more freedom to be who you want to be, the actress explained, but of course there is still a lot to fight for. "But I'm so inspired by the people in the queer community."
In a campaign video directed by Gordon von Steiner, Delevigne and Jeremy Pop dance to Crystal Waters' legendary anthem "100% Pure Love", surrounded by a group of other models and dancers who reflect the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
