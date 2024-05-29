Russia affair: offices in the EU Parliament raided

Consequences for the AfD

At the beginning of the month, the authorities had already searched the premises of Krah employee Jian G., who has since been arrested and is accused of spying for China. The party leadership of the AfD (Alternative for Germany) has banned Krah from appearing at party events and excluded him from most of the election campaign. The right-wing populist group "Identity and Democracy" (ID) in the European Parliament excluded all AfD mandataries last Thursday with reference to Krah, among others.