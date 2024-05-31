“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Five-year-old Pit Bull River was rescued from the road by a cab driver in the summer of 2022 and brought to the animal shelter. The bright boy was not chipped, which is why no owner could be found. River is quite sociable with female dogs, but does not get on well with other males. Unfortunately, this temperamental male dog should be treated with caution around strangers, which is why we are looking for owners with dog experience. River is easily distracted by external stimuli, so he still needs some work. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87