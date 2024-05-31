Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted by animal welfare organizations.
Ayka was born in 2010. The dachshund-mix dog is extremely lovable and frugal. Part of her spleen was removed due to a benign tumor, but she can live with it. Ayka likes her fellow dogs, but boisterous youngsters can quickly become too much for her. She appreciates peace and quiet and would like a cozy home without the hustle and bustle. Phone: 0 664/541 50 79
Bubu (1½ years old, pictured right) and his partner Zwergerl (4 years old) have chronic rabbit rhinitis. However, the two long-eared rabbits can live well with this and will be placed together in a species-appropriate indoor enclosure. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
Five-year-old Pit Bull River was rescued from the road by a cab driver in the summer of 2022 and brought to the animal shelter. The bright boy was not chipped, which is why no owner could be found. River is quite sociable with female dogs, but does not get on well with other males. Unfortunately, this temperamental male dog should be treated with caution around strangers, which is why we are looking for owners with dog experience. River is easily distracted by external stimuli, so he still needs some work. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
The two tiger cats Bandit (3 years) and Balou (4 years) are a bit shy. Once they have thawed out, however, they turn out to be real cuddly cats. Unfortunately, they both have recurring bowel problems, which is why they would do best in a quiet home with the opportunity to go outside. Bandit and Balou are very attached to each other, so they will only be rehomed as a pair. Who will take heart and give these two velvet paws a home? Phone: 0 660/400 86 34
Honey has seen more of the world in her lifetime than many a globetrotter. The seven-year-old dog is originally from Mexico and came to Austria via a circuitous route. Unfortunately, when she arrived here, some "construction sites" soon became apparent: Honey had a number of physical problems, and after two successful operations she is now much fitter, but still needs to be spared for the rest of her life. We are looking for experienced and responsible owners who will give this calm dog a chance. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
The pretty long-haired cat Clementine was brought to the shelter as a foundling. Unfortunately, no owner could ever be found. Now that the lost and found period has expired, the female velvet paw (10 years old) is looking for a new home where she can roam free.
Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.