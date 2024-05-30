SV OBERWART
The coach stays, but the captain goes
Gernot Plassnegger remains coach at Ostliga club Oberwart. The ex-professional continues. "It's just fun here." However, veteran Thomas Herrklotz is leaving the club. As the "Krone" learned, the captain is looking for a new challenge.
There is a lot going on in Oberwart at the moment. Personnel decisions have been - and still are - pending. But two important ones have now been finalized. As the "Krone" learned, the coach is staying, but the captain is leaving.
Gernot Plassnegger, who agreed an eight-week contract with the club when he was appointed as coach and Guger's successor, will continue on the SVO sidelines. "It's just fun here. The squad is great, as are the club and the environment," says the ex-professional. "There were still details to clarify. I also had to rearrange certain things in my job in order to stay in Oberwart, so that in the end there is still any free time at all."
The 46-year-old also emphasizes that adaptations will be necessary. "In order to perhaps take the next step in the Eastern League, but also in terms of development, we have to make adjustments to the squad. But we all know that here."
"Great joy"
Plassnegger was always the number one contact within the club, the absolute dream solution for the medium-term future. "He has a great concept and a clear idea of how to play. He also has extreme experience in soccer," says sporting director Peter Lehner. "We are very happy and delighted that Gernot is continuing on this path with us."
One person who is leaving this path - and therefore also the club - is none other than Thomas Herrklotz. The captain is leaving the club and looking for a new challenge. The Oberwart veteran, who laced up his soccer boots for the club for a total of 25 (!) years, needs a change of scenery.
I would be lying if I said that the year was satisfying for me. Every footballer wants to play, that's the way it is.
Thomas Herrklotz, der SV Oberwart verlassen wird.
"I would like to thank everyone. It's not an easy farewell, but it's necessary for both sides," the 30-year-old told the "Krone". However, it is also a fact that "Herki" imagined the 2023/24 season very differently. Under both Guger and Plassnegger, he never got beyond the role of "joker". "I'd be lying if I said that the year was satisfying for me. Every footballer wants to play, that's just the way it is."
Where he will play in the future remains to be seen. "There are already offers. Let's see where the journey takes us." With Rep, Mester and Ried, there was plenty of competition for the goalscorer in Oberwart. In addition, he is not a "pressing machine" and hardly fits into the current system at the Eastern League club. The main reason for his departure.
"Meritorious player and friend"
"Anyone who knows me knows where my strengths lie. It's obvious that I'm not a running miracle or someone who constantly runs up the pitch." Postscript: "But that is in no way a criticism of anyone, I would like to emphasize that. It's just a clash of ideas, that's quite normal in the soccer business."
It is logical that the separation also hurts those responsible. "We never wanted Herki to leave us. He is one of the most deserving players here, a good friend of mine and many at the club. He will always have his place here," said Lehner.
However, he understands that the "spectator role" prompted Herrklotz to move. "We spoke to him for a long time, it was an open and honest exchange, everyone expressed their ideas. On the one hand, it's sad that things have come to this, but on the other hand, it allows him to embark on a new adventure. We wish him all the best," says Lehner.
