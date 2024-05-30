The coach stays, but the captain goes

Where he will play in the future remains to be seen. "There are already offers. Let's see where the journey takes us." With Rep, Mester and Ried, there was plenty of competition for the goalscorer in Oberwart. In addition, he is not a "pressing machine" and hardly fits into the current system at the Eastern League club. The main reason for his departure.

"Meritorious player and friend"

"Anyone who knows me knows where my strengths lie. It's obvious that I'm not a running miracle or someone who constantly runs up the pitch." Postscript: "But that is in no way a criticism of anyone, I would like to emphasize that. It's just a clash of ideas, that's quite normal in the soccer business."