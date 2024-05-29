Mariahilfer Straße: Benko in the sights of the WKStA

At the time, close observers were struck by the fact that Benko concluded the super-cheap 60 million transaction via his Laura Private Foundation and not with his then entrepreneurial flagship Signa. In any case, Benko's Laura Private Foundation made an almost unbelievable cut with the department store bargain in a very short space of time: Benko's Signa Group bought the property from its lord and master's Laura Foundation around a year later for 190 million euros, according to the facts now available.