Automatically stored draft

Risk of liver damage on contact with water

Cyanobacteria can produce the highly toxic toxin microcystin. "If it gets on your skin and the toxin level is high enough, it can cause a rash. In this case, you should wash it off immediately. However, if you ingest large amounts of it, the cyanobacteria are liver toxic and can affect your liver and ultimately cause liver damage," explained Matt Burlingame of the Lily Center for Lake and Streams.