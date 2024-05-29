Corona antigen tests remain subject to a fee

Currently "no prospect of a solution"

At the moment, there are "no negotiations" due to the recommendation of the Medical Association to charge for the tests privately. This is "not in the interests of patients, we would like to come to an agreement", said the ÖGK spokesperson. However, social insurance has to budget its expenditure, so "not every wish can be fulfilled", she said, explaining the rejection of the Medical Association's fee demand. There is currently "no prospect of a solution".