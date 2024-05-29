Negotiations on ice
Corona antigen tests remain subject to a fee
With regard to coronavirus tests, which have also been subject to a charge at the doctor's (even in suspected cases) since April 1, there are still no signs of a solution for the health insurance fund to cover the costs. According to ÖGK, negotiations are on hold.
In cases of suspected coronavirus, tests in surgeries were free of charge for those affected until the end of March, with the federal government covering the costs until then. A positive coronavirus test is a prerequisite for high-risk patients to be entitled to the antiviral medication Paxlovid, for example. On April 2, the Chairman of the Conference of Social Insurance Institutions, Peter Lehner, announced after a round of negotiations with the Medical Association that a solution would be presented "in around 14 days".
Now, almost two months later, this is still a long way off. According to the Medical Association, there have been further talks with the health insurance fund, but no solution is on the table.
Dispute over money
On the part of the social insurance, the blame for this lies with the Medical Association: the association demanded 25 euros per test. "We find this disproportionate because the antigen tests are not incredibly expensive and because the time required is not that great," said a spokesperson for the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK). "Eight euros would have been the offer. Plus - if the test is positive and it comes to this Paxlovid prescription - 17 euros on top. Then they would have come to 25 euros."
However, the Medical Association "did not back down" from its demands and recommended that its members pay for antigen test swabs privately. According to the ÖGK's data, however, this is unlikely to happen often at present, referring to the comparatively low number of cases at present.
Currently "no prospect of a solution"
At the moment, there are "no negotiations" due to the recommendation of the Medical Association to charge for the tests privately. This is "not in the interests of patients, we would like to come to an agreement", said the ÖGK spokesperson. However, social insurance has to budget its expenditure, so "not every wish can be fulfilled", she said, explaining the rejection of the Medical Association's fee demand. There is currently "no prospect of a solution".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.