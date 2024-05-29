Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Negotiations on ice

Corona antigen tests remain subject to a fee

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 07:49

With regard to coronavirus tests, which have also been subject to a charge at the doctor's (even in suspected cases) since April 1, there are still no signs of a solution for the health insurance fund to cover the costs. According to ÖGK, negotiations are on hold.

comment0 Kommentare

In cases of suspected coronavirus, tests in surgeries were free of charge for those affected until the end of March, with the federal government covering the costs until then. A positive coronavirus test is a prerequisite for high-risk patients to be entitled to the antiviral medication Paxlovid, for example. On April 2, the Chairman of the Conference of Social Insurance Institutions, Peter Lehner, announced after a round of negotiations with the Medical Association that a solution would be presented "in around 14 days".

Now, almost two months later, this is still a long way off. According to the Medical Association, there have been further talks with the health insurance fund, but no solution is on the table.

Dispute over money
On the part of the social insurance, the blame for this lies with the Medical Association: the association demanded 25 euros per test. "We find this disproportionate because the antigen tests are not incredibly expensive and because the time required is not that great," said a spokesperson for the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK). "Eight euros would have been the offer. Plus - if the test is positive and it comes to this Paxlovid prescription - 17 euros on top. Then they would have come to 25 euros."

However, the Medical Association "did not back down" from its demands and recommended that its members pay for antigen test swabs privately. According to the ÖGK's data, however, this is unlikely to happen often at present, referring to the comparatively low number of cases at present.

Currently "no prospect of a solution"
At the moment, there are "no negotiations" due to the recommendation of the Medical Association to charge for the tests privately. This is "not in the interests of patients, we would like to come to an agreement", said the ÖGK spokesperson. However, social insurance has to budget its expenditure, so "not every wish can be fulfilled", she said, explaining the rejection of the Medical Association's fee demand. There is currently "no prospect of a solution".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf