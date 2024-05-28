After all!
VW wants to launch a small electric car for 20,000 euros
After the failure of the collaboration with Renault, it no longer seemed certain, but now Volkswagen has made a firm commitment: The Wolfsburg-based company definitely wants to bring a small electric car onto the market at a base price of around 20,000 euros.
The world premiere is planned for 2027, as Europe's largest car manufacturer announced on Tuesday after a meeting of the Board of Management.
The vehicle is to be manufactured in Europe. "This is a clear commitment to Europe as an industrial location," said Group CEO Oliver Blume. "It's about entry-level electric mobility from Europe for Europe." VW has not yet named a specific production location.
"For electric mobility to become widely accepted, we need attractive vehicles, especially in the entry-level segment," added Thomas Schäfer, head of the core Volkswagen brand. "Our brand promise is: electric mobility for everyone. This promise is now being kept in the Core brand group."
The model in question from the Core brand group, which includes Skoda, Seat and Cupra in addition to the core VW brand, was initially left open. Schäfer had already announced a subcompact car for 20,000 euros in March, which is to be launched in 2027.
According to "Business Insider", the subcompact car will be called the VW ID.1 and will compete with the emerging e-car competition from China. At the same time, a technically related Skoda is to build on the success of the now discontinued Citigo subcompact.
