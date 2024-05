“Operation Wildcat” exposes counterfeiters

Counterfeiters face up to ten years in prison

The Russian-Ukrainian dual national was recently taken away by investigators from a 4-star hotel in the 4th district. The man, who is around 40 years old, is said to have put a whole series of invalid 50-euro bills into circulation. Curious: when the officers stormed the hotel room, they found a (rather overweight) wild cat next to the suspect. In contrast to the counterfeiter, "Archibald" was very aggressive and had to be anaesthetized by experts from Schönbrunn Zoo before he could be transferred to the Vienna Zoo. There he is now undergoing a diet - his master is in custody.