Ex-bandmaster in Lower Austria

Music school director convicted of abuse

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 06:00

The accused 57-year-old former principal from Lower Austria denies everything at the start of the trial in Korneuburg Regional Court. And vehemently so. But after the testimony of several victims, the tables turn.

Listening to the defendant's stories about the music school in Lower Austria, of which he was the director, and his brass band in Korneuburg provincial court on Tuesday, one might think it was more about sex than music: "The ladies are not squeamish. They are also provocative," is just one of the out-of-place statements made by the 57-year-old during the trial. He had always been the point of contact for the girls' sex stories. That was all there was to it. The allegations in the criminal complaint are said to be the result of an intrigue by his successor.

Seven girls as victims
"Seven girls, all of whom are of criminal age, report such highly unpleasant things solely to slander them?" asks Mr. Rat. The former bandmaster nods.

Zitat Icon

Is it usual for the principal to be the first point of contact for the schoolgirls when it comes to sex talk?

(Bild: Gerhard Bartel)

Opfervertreter Zaid Rauf zu dem Angeklagten

Bild: Gerhard Bartel

The accusations against the man, who was accused of abuse of power, racism and sexual harassment by the media in 2021 and 2022 before his summary dismissal, predate this time and are serious: during separate meetings, he is said to have pulled two minors onto his lap and then engaged in sexual acts: "You're usually an easy-going girl too. You should be clever for once ..."; "You're so horny. I'd like to have sex with you ..." - Other of the now seven young women stated that they had been touched indecently on the buttocks or breasts by the director.

Zitat Icon

The perpetrator's sense of injustice leaves a lot to be desired.

(Bild: Zwefo)

Opfervertreter Manfred Arbacher-Stöger von der Kanzlei Arbacher-Stöger und Thaler

Bild: Zwefo

"It's all pulled out of thin air. It's a tight-knit circle of friends," claims the 57-year-old, who is said to have been networked in the highest political circles.

Witnesses incriminate 57-year-old under obligation to tell the truth
"The perpetrator's sense of injustice leaves a lot to be desired", states victims' representative Manfred Arbacher-Stöger. After the female musicians had incriminated him as witnesses in camera, the man finally managed to confess to the facts. He was sentenced to six months in prison and a fine of 7200 euros for violation of sexual self-determination and abuse of authority. The victims receive compensation for pain and suffering. Not legally binding.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Anja Richter
Anja Richter
