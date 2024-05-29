Music school director convicted of abuse

Listening to the defendant's stories about the music school in Lower Austria, of which he was the director, and his brass band in Korneuburg provincial court on Tuesday, one might think it was more about sex than music: "The ladies are not squeamish. They are also provocative," is just one of the out-of-place statements made by the 57-year-old during the trial. He had always been the point of contact for the girls' sex stories. That was all there was to it. The allegations in the criminal complaint are said to be the result of an intrigue by his successor.