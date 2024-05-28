Helmut Marko: “Monaco will not work in the long term”

In Monaco, everyone noticed that they were "sneaking around", even though they pay so much money there, Marko continued. The contract with Formula 1 for the Red Bull Ring in Upper Styria runs until 2030, while Marko's contract with Red Bull Racing expires at the end of 2026. He will discuss and decide whether he will end his involvement in Formula 1 after that "when the time is right". Marko did not completely dismiss the option of being available as a consultant for another team, but "everything is currently focused on Red Bull and Max Verstappen".