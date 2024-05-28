Action in Barcelona
Climate activists spray paint luxury yachts
Climate activists in Spain have once again drawn attention to themselves with a spectacular action: members of the groups Extinction Rebellion and Scientist Rebellion sprayed luxury yachts with black paint in the port of the metropolis of Barcelona.
The climate activists then unrolled a yellow poster with the words "El teu luxe la nostra sequera" (Your luxury is our drought) on Sunday. With this action, they were protesting against subsidies for fossil fuels. According to the activists, these amount to 405 billion euros a year in the EU alone.
The action is part of the international campaign "Stop EU Fossil Subsidies", which is supported by European environmental organizations calling for an end to fossil fuel subsidies and addressing the governments and parties running in the upcoming European elections.
Around twenty activists threw paint at or sprayed several yachts in the Port Vell marina in Barcelona and unfurled banners with slogans such as "Fossil subsidies finance extinction" and "Fossil fuels + luxury tourism = drought and climate crisis".
Music and film producer Geffen's yacht smeared
One of thesuperyachts sprayed with biodegradable paint , the 138-metre-long "Rising Sun", apparently belongs to the well-known American music and film producer David Geffen, whose label Geffen Records has signed artists such as Neil Young, John Lennon, Cher, Guns N' Roses and Nirvana.
In 1994, Geffen, who is a philanthropist and known for his repeated multi-million dollar support of medical research as well as artists and theaters, founded the well-known film studio DreamWorks SKG together with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.