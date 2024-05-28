Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Action in Barcelona

Climate activists spray paint luxury yachts

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 15:10

Climate activists in Spain have once again drawn attention to themselves with a spectacular action: members of the groups Extinction Rebellion and Scientist Rebellion sprayed luxury yachts with black paint in the port of the metropolis of Barcelona.

comment0 Kommentare

The climate activists then unrolled a yellow poster with the words "El teu luxe la nostra sequera" (Your luxury is our drought) on Sunday. With this action, they were protesting against subsidies for fossil fuels. According to the activists, these amount to 405 billion euros a year in the EU alone.

The action is part of the international campaign "Stop EU Fossil Subsidies", which is supported by European environmental organizations calling for an end to fossil fuel subsidies and addressing the governments and parties running in the upcoming European elections.

Among other things, the climate activists unfurled a yellow poster with the inscription "El teu luxe la nostra sequera" (Your luxury is our drought). (Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
Among other things, the climate activists unfurled a yellow poster with the inscription "El teu luxe la nostra sequera" (Your luxury is our drought).
(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))

Around twenty activists threw paint at or sprayed several yachts in the Port Vell marina in Barcelona and unfurled banners with slogans such as "Fossil subsidies finance extinction" and "Fossil fuels + luxury tourism = drought and climate crisis".

Music and film producer Geffen's yacht smeared
One of thesuperyachts sprayed with biodegradable paint , the 138-metre-long "Rising Sun", apparently belongs to the well-known American music and film producer David Geffen, whose label Geffen Records has signed artists such as Neil Young, John Lennon, Cher, Guns N' Roses and Nirvana.

In 1994, Geffen, who is a philanthropist and known for his repeated multi-million dollar support of medical research as well as artists and theaters, founded the well-known film studio DreamWorks SKG together with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Wilhelm Eder
Wilhelm Eder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf