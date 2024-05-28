OMV meeting: handful of activists cause a riot

Crucial point Gazprom

There should be no major differences regarding OMV's business performance, as the partly state-owned group has presented good annual figures. It is expected that the two major shareholders ÖBAG (Republic of Austria) and ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company), which together hold more than 56 percent, will carry all decisions through. Tension could arise at most in the case of critical questions about Austria's gas supply and possible delivery stops by the Russian Gazprom due to lawsuits.