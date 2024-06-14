On June 21
ADA invites you to an open day for the first time
ADA Möbelwerke is opening its doors to the public for the first time: On Friday, June 21, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., ADA cordially invites you to an "Open House" in the factory showroom in Anger near Weiz. Austria's largest upholstered furniture manufacturer will present its wide range of furniture on around 1200 m² and offer visitors a unique opportunity to get to know the ADA Mindful Living brand world.
With the newly launched brand "ADA Mindful Living", the family business from Eastern Styria has set itself the goal of enabling people to live mindfully and consciously with Austrian comfort using ADA furniture. Around this cosiness, visitors can expect a varied program with insights into the world of furniture, personal consultations, behind-the-scenes discussions and a Mindful Living competition.
What to expect at the open day
"For the first time, we are inviting visitors to the ADA showroom to introduce them to our furniture diversity and the vision behind ADA Mindful Living. Whether for 2 hours of mattress or furniture advice or a short visit - the open day is intended for furniture lovers as well as for those who are getting a taste of ADA for the first time. MarkJune 21 in your calendar," says Margot Wisiak, Press Officer and Director Development & Marketing at ADA.
- 14:30 - 15:30: Interactive showroom tour & presentation of the new furniture
- 16:00 - 16:30: "Behind the scenes - How do we bring your furniture to life?"
A behind-the-scenes look at the day-to-day work of designers and developers.
- 16:30 - 17:30: Sleep and mattress consultation with ADA mattress experts
- 17:30 - 18:00: "Behind the scenes - How do we bring your furniture to life?"
A look behind the scenes from the everyday life of designers and developers.
- 18:00 - 19:00: Interactive showroom tour & presentation of the new furniture
Win great prizes
In addition, guests can look forward to a special competition: the Mindful Challenge Wall with small everyday tasks, after completing which there is a chance to win a relaxation package with everything you need for a break in between. To round off the experience, every visitor will receive an exclusive 20% voucher that can be redeemed at an ADA Mindful Living retailer throughout Austria.
ADA open day
When: Friday, June 21, 2024
Where: Anger factory showroom | Baierdorf-Umgebung 61 | A-8184 Anger
More information: www.ada.at/tag-der-offenen-tuer-2024/
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
