ADA invites you to an open day for the first time

What to expect at the open day

"For the first time, we are inviting visitors to the ADA showroom to introduce them to our furniture diversity and the vision behind ADA Mindful Living. Whether for 2 hours of mattress or furniture advice or a short visit - the open day is intended for furniture lovers as well as for those who are getting a taste of ADA for the first time. MarkJune 21 in your calendar," says Margot Wisiak, Press Officer and Director Development & Marketing at ADA.