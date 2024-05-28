Mass tourism is booming on the Greek islands

In terms of absolute numbers, the Canary Islands are the most visited tourist destination in the European Union (EU), as the Federal Statistical Office in Germany announced on Tuesday on the basis of Eurostat data. Around 89.3 million overnight stays were recorded there in 2022. On average, around 245,000 people stayed overnight on one of the islands per day. It was followed by the Croatian Adriatic coast with just under 85.6 million overnight stays and the greater Paris area, the Ile-de-France region, with around 80.4 million overnight stays.