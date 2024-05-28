Crankworx in Innsbruck
A farewell performance after eight years of partying
The Crankworx festival in Innsbruck and Mutters will take place for the last time in this form - new locations are already being sought in Tyrol. From June 12 to 16, however, there will once again be (almost) the entire spectrum of the bike spectacle on display. The only thing fans will have to do without is the downhill.
The Crankworx Festival in Innsbruck and Mutters has established itself as the only European stop on the Crankworx World Tour. But after eight years, it is now over. At least in its current form.
Our contract is also coming to an end and the event space will no longer be available to us.
Veranstalter Georg Spazier
Event as a spectator magnet
The long-awaited building permit for the hotel below the Muttereralm cable car, where the slopestyle track is currently located, has arrived. "Our contract is also coming to an end, so the event area will no longer be available to us," explained organizer Georg Spazier with a smile and a tear in his eye. After all, Crankworx in Innsbruck was able to establish itself as a spectator magnet, attracting the crowds. The OC team wants to do the same again from June 12 to 16.
Crankworx Innsbruck Mutters 2024
- Thursday, June 13: European Whip-Off Championship (from 18.30, Mutters reservoir).
- Friday, June 14: Speed&Style: qualification (10), final (17.30). Pump Track Junior Challenge: qualification (12), final (13).
- Saturday, June 15: Pump Track Pro-Challenge: qualification (10.30), final (17). Slopestyle: Competition (11.30).
- Sunday, June 16: Dual Slalom: junior qualification (8.30) and final (10), pro qualification (14.30) and final (17.30).
A proper finish
"We want a proper finish after eight years," said Spazier. There is also an innovation: for the first time, there will be a separate women's competition in slopestyle! "There will be six girls at the start," said bike pro Kathi Kuypers. The 33-year-old from Rosenheim has been competing with the men on the slopestyle courses for ten years. "The jumps in Mutters are really high. It's a huge honor to be allowed to ride there," she said: "We've been practicing hard and are already getting the hang of it."
Spectacular kick-off
It starts again with the spectacular Whip-Off at the reservoir, but this time on Thursday. Because the downhill on Sunday has been canceled, the program has been streamlined.
