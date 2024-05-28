A farewell performance after eight years of partying

A proper finish

"We want a proper finish after eight years," said Spazier. There is also an innovation: for the first time, there will be a separate women's competition in slopestyle! "There will be six girls at the start," said bike pro Kathi Kuypers. The 33-year-old from Rosenheim has been competing with the men on the slopestyle courses for ten years. "The jumps in Mutters are really high. It's a huge honor to be allowed to ride there," she said: "We've been practicing hard and are already getting the hang of it."