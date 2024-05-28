Austrias Dominik Fitz
Dream goal from 40 meters will be remembered forever
Austria visit Hartberg on Tuesday (7pm) for the final game of the season. The Violets travel to the play-off final for the last European Cup place with a 2:1 advantage. In the last clash away from home, the Violets were victorious thanks to a superb strike from Dominik Fitz.
A short sprint - Ertlthaler's poor header return was followed by a technical masterstroke that caused silence and amazement in the stands in the opposing fan camp! Austrias Dominik Fitz still has 24 May 2021 very much in mind, as the 24-year-old scored a dream goal in the last play-off clash in Hartberg with a long-range shot from 40 meters over goalkeeper René Swete to make it 2:0. In the end, Violett celebrated a 3:0, also winning under Peter Stöger in the final against the WAC with a total score of 5:1. "This goal will stay in my memory forever, it's certainly among my top 3. I have a flair for such ideas," says Fitz.
In the 2:1 win in the semi-final against WAC, he decided the game in the last minute with a spectacular low long-range shot. On Tuesday, "Fitzi" will fight with the Violets for the last European Cup place in the second leg of the play-off final at the Profertil Arena, with Austria taking a 2:1 advantage with them. "We play soccer for games like this. Every little thing can be punished - and the dream of international business can quickly be over. We can't afford to sleep, we'll definitely be playing to win," says Fitz. The team is in its third play-off final and has never lost in the end. In the 2019/20 season, Austria failed to beat the Styrians in the final under Christian Ilzer, who subsequently moved to Sturm, but Fitz was absent through injury (syndesmosis ligament rupture). This will be Austria's fourth game in ten days, and interim coach Christian Wegleitner could get his fourth "three-pointer" in a row.
While Fitz's win rate against the Schopp squad is also encouraging - he has not scored more often against any other opponent (7). Dominik has also scored five times against Hartberg, only against Altach did he score more (7). "A very good omen, they don't get stuck in at the back, they want to play soccer like us. Their style of play suits me."
In the last final, they easily defeated Lustenau with a 6:1 aggregate score. Speaking of Lustenau: striker Lukas Fridrikas has already received an offer from Austria, but the 26-year-old is not only in demand in the domestic Bundesliga, but also abroad.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
