Dream goal from 40 meters will be remembered forever

In the 2:1 win in the semi-final against WAC, he decided the game in the last minute with a spectacular low long-range shot. On Tuesday, "Fitzi" will fight with the Violets for the last European Cup place in the second leg of the play-off final at the Profertil Arena, with Austria taking a 2:1 advantage with them. "We play soccer for games like this. Every little thing can be punished - and the dream of international business can quickly be over. We can't afford to sleep, we'll definitely be playing to win," says Fitz. The team is in its third play-off final and has never lost in the end. In the 2019/20 season, Austria failed to beat the Styrians in the final under Christian Ilzer, who subsequently moved to Sturm, but Fitz was absent through injury (syndesmosis ligament rupture). This will be Austria's fourth game in ten days, and interim coach Christian Wegleitner could get his fourth "three-pointer" in a row.