During the interview

Gswb boss: “It was my decision”

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 07:00
Peter Rassaerts took responsibility for problems with the ticketing system during questioning in the city's control committee.
With his second appearance before the control committee, Gswb boss Peter Rassaerts has at least politically closed the chapter on the ticket scandal. As reported, the housing manager is only in office until the end of September and the state and city are looking for one or two successors. At yesterday's meeting, Rassaerts showed some insight and also took responsibility. For the fact that more than 1000 tickets, i.e. inquiries and complaints from tenants, were simply set to "completed" shortly before a visit from the inspection office.

Rassaerts again justified the procedure with a misunderstanding and "communication error". However, when asked by Bürgerlisten municipal councillor Markus Grüner-Musil, he also said: "It was my decision. I take responsibility." Previously, the outgoing Gswb boss had also reported on surveys that had revealed predominantly satisfied customers and defended the ticketing system.

Obvious problems were often not addressed for months.
"It's a parallel world in which we both live"
This caused KPÖ-Plus representative Klaudius May to shake his head. Numerous tenants, some of whom had not had their problems resolved for years, had contacted the Krone.

May's clients would not get an answer from Gswb for years and if they did, they would only achieve something with threats of legal action, said the lawyer. "And they tell us that everything is fine with the ticket system. Unfortunately, it's a parallel world in which we both live," said May. Rassaerts then relented and asked for the cases to be forwarded. "Our system is not perfect," he said and immediately went back into defense mode: "There are already wishes and ideas from customers that have little in common with reality."

Matthias Nagl
