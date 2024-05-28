Gswb boss: “It was my decision”

May's clients would not get an answer from Gswb for years and if they did, they would only achieve something with threats of legal action, said the lawyer. "And they tell us that everything is fine with the ticket system. Unfortunately, it's a parallel world in which we both live," said May. Rassaerts then relented and asked for the cases to be forwarded. "Our system is not perfect," he said and immediately went back into defense mode: "There are already wishes and ideas from customers that have little in common with reality."