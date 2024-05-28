During the interview
Gswb boss: “It was my decision”
With his second appearance before the control committee, Gswb boss Peter Rassaerts has at least politically closed the chapter on the ticket scandal. As reported, the housing manager is only in office until the end of September and the state and city are looking for one or two successors. At yesterday's meeting, Rassaerts showed some insight and also took responsibility. For the fact that more than 1000 tickets, i.e. inquiries and complaints from tenants, were simply set to "completed" shortly before a visit from the inspection office.
Rassaerts again justified the procedure with a misunderstanding and "communication error". However, when asked by Bürgerlisten municipal councillor Markus Grüner-Musil, he also said: "It was my decision. I take responsibility." Previously, the outgoing Gswb boss had also reported on surveys that had revealed predominantly satisfied customers and defended the ticketing system.
"It's a parallel world in which we both live"
This caused KPÖ-Plus representative Klaudius May to shake his head. Numerous tenants, some of whom had not had their problems resolved for years, had contacted the Krone.
May's clients would not get an answer from Gswb for years and if they did, they would only achieve something with threats of legal action, said the lawyer. "And they tell us that everything is fine with the ticket system. Unfortunately, it's a parallel world in which we both live," said May. Rassaerts then relented and asked for the cases to be forwarded. "Our system is not perfect," he said and immediately went back into defense mode: "There are already wishes and ideas from customers that have little in common with reality."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.