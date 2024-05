Carnival ball with legal consequences

It was Sunday, February 4, when the accused turned up drunk at the festival hall in Hohenems. Although the 20-year-old knows that consuming alcohol makes him "a different person", he downs a few more drinks. And so it doesn't take long before the drunkard starts to get rowdy and punches a young carnival-goer several times in the head. Unbelievable: when the victim is already lying on the ground, the aggressive man kicks him several more times. A guest who rushes to help also gets a beating.