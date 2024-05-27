Multi-million bankruptcy also affects Linz medical center

Examination of whether continuation is possible at all

Klaus Schaller, Head of Region West at KSV1870, explains: "The insolvency administration must now primarily examine whether it is at all possible to continue the business as part of the insolvency proceedings without disadvantages for the creditors. The application to open insolvency proceedings mentions planned restructuring measures. It remains to be seen whether the management, together with the insolvency administrator, will be able to improve the operating results in the short term in such a way that a surplus can be achieved for the insolvency estate - also taking into account the costs of the insolvency administrator. Only in this case is it realistic that any resumed talks with interested investors in the course of the restructuring process will be crowned with success."