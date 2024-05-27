Brutal act of violence
Bloody young robbers tortured a 14-year-old victim
Frighteningly brutal youth crime: scenes like the infamous Reumannplatz in Vienna took place in Linz in mid-April and have now been solved. A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old from Vienna robbed three local teenagers. The duo particularly targeted a 14-year-old, whom they tortured.
The robbery, which took place in Linz shortly before midnight on April 16, 2024, has now been solved thanks to intensive investigations by Linz detectives in cooperation with their Viennese colleagues. Three teenagers, a 14-year-old from the Braunau district, a 16-year-old Hungarian from Steyr and a 16-year-old from the Urfahr-Umgebung district were sitting at the train station in Linz at around 4 am. Two youths then approached them and offered to smoke a joint together.
Urinated on the victim
They then went together in the direction of Wienerstraße 2b. There, the two unknown youths suddenly demanded that the three station acquaintances empty their pockets and threatened to hit them. They then pushed the youngsters into a corner and even urinated on the 14-year-old.
Pants pulled down
After some time, they had to travel with the perpetrators on a bus to Landwiedstraße in Linz. In a park, they hit the 14-year-old again several times, pulled down his pants and threatened him. They robbed him of a jacket, shoes and AirPods. The three youths were eventually able to flee and informed the police, where they were immediately questioned.
Confessing perpetrator also snitched on his accomplice
Intensive investigations led to the identification and arrest of one of the teenagers - a 14-year-old Serbian from Vienna. When questioned, he confessed in full and also named his accomplice - a 15-year-old from Vienna. The Vienna public prosecutor's office also obtained and executed an arrest warrant against him. He confessed - both were sent to prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.