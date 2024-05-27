Bloody young robbers tortured a 14-year-old victim

The robbery, which took place in Linz shortly before midnight on April 16, 2024, has now been solved thanks to intensive investigations by Linz detectives in cooperation with their Viennese colleagues. Three teenagers, a 14-year-old from the Braunau district, a 16-year-old Hungarian from Steyr and a 16-year-old from the Urfahr-Umgebung district were sitting at the train station in Linz at around 4 am. Two youths then approached them and offered to smoke a joint together.