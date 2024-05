Villach drug dealer (30) caught by police

The 30-year-old from Draustadt had already been under investigation for months on suspicion of drug dealing. Last Thursday, the seizure was finally made by detectives from the Villach municipal police command.

Numerous drugs and material typical of the scene seized

"The suspect's house was searched by order of the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt," explained an investigator. In the process, 75 grams of XTC tablets, 490 grams of cocaine, 45 grams of magic mushrooms, 26 grams of herbal cannabis and 8.62 grams of MDMA, several tablets containing narcotics as well as packaging material typical of the scene and narcotics scales were seized.