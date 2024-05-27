Dozens dead
Air strike on refugee camp near Rafah
According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, tents of civilians who had fled were hit in an Israeli air raid. Platform X reported that numerous people were killed and injured in the bombing on Sunday northwest of the city of Rafah. Doctors in the Gaza Strip spoke of at least 28 dead. It is unclear how many people are still in collapsed or burning tents.
There had been an air attack on a Hamas compound. According to intelligence information, important Hamas terrorists had been there shortly beforehand, the Israeli military reported via Platform X. The airstrike was carried out in accordance with international law, the military added. The reports that a fire had broken out as a result of the airstrike, in which bystanders were injured, were being investigated.
The Red Crescent stated that the area hit was one of the designated humanitarian zones for those who had been forced to evacuate due to Israeli hostilities. The information provided by the aid workers could not initially be independently verified.
ICJ: Israel should immediately end military operation in Rafah
On Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to immediately end its military operation in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. Decisions of the world court are binding. However, the UN judges have no power to force a state to implement them.
Palestinian wanted to carry out a knife attack on an Israeli army post
Near Hebron in the West Bank, Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian who wanted to carry out a knife attack on an army post. Soldiers were not injured, it was reported. The Ministry of Health of the Palestinian Authority announced that it had been informed of the attacker's death by the Israeli security authorities. He was a 14-year-old teenager.
Israel: Seven Hezbollah fighters killed in Lebanon in airstrikes
In addition, the Israeli military said it had killed seven fighters from the Shiite Hezbollah militia in airstrikes in southern Lebanon. Army spokesman Daniel Hagari assured on Sunday that there would continue to be tough action against the militia. Meanwhile, Israeli troops were fighting in all parts of the Gaza Strip, Hagari continued.
The Islamist Hamas had fired several rockets into Israeli territory on Sunday. Some of the firing points were 800 meters away from the deployment areas of Israeli soldiers. As the soldiers came closer, rockets were fired from areas full of civilians. The military's claims could not initially be independently verified.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
