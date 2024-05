Lindner’s club narrowly misses out on the championship title!

Club Brugge have secured the Belgian soccer championship title for the 19th time! A 0-0 draw in Sunday's derby against Miron Muslic's Cercle Brugge was enough for the club to be crowned champions for the sixth time in nine years. Substitute goalkeeper Heinz Lindner missed out on the championship with Union Saint-Gilloise by just one point. A 2-0 home win against Genk at the end was not enough.