Göttweig monks launch monastery beer from the baptism

"Beer is a truly divine medicine!" - These wise words were once spoken by the natural scientist Philippus Theophrastus Aureolus Bombast von Hohenheim (1493-1541), better known as Paracelsus. And his brothers from the Benedictine order in Göttweig would certainly agree with him even today. There is no other explanation for the fact that beer will also be brewed in the time-honored monastery above the Wachau in the future. However, the heavenly barley juice, which is to be tapped in the monastery at the end of the year, will not be brewed on site. This will take place at the agricultural college in the abbey parish of Pyhra near St. Pölten.