Major fire department operation

South-eastern Styria drowned in masses of rain

Nachrichten
26.05.2024 12:23

The fire department is under constant stress: on Saturday evening, a heavy thunderstorm brewed up and swept across south-eastern Styria during the night. The consequences were flooded cellars and muddy roads. More than 300 firefighters were deployed, particularly in Kirchberg an der Raab and in the Labilltal valley. And the tension continues: Heavy showers are expected again on Sunday.

Once again, severe storms raged in Styria. On Saturday evening, hundreds of firefighters had to respond to flooded streets and cellars. Particularly affected this time: the districts of south-eastern Styria and Leibnitz. Particularly in the Kirchberg an der Raab area and - a little further west - in the Labilltal valley, true doomsday scenarios were played out.

Flooding in Kirchberg an der Raab
Flooding in Kirchberg an der Raab
(Bild: FF Kirchberg an der Raab)
Flooding in Kirchberg an der Raab
Flooding in Kirchberg an der Raab
(Bild: FF Kirchberg an der Raab)
Flooding in Kirchberg an der Raab.
Flooding in Kirchberg an der Raab.
(Bild: FF Kirchberg an der Raab)

Section commander Manfred Lebler from the Oberdorf am Hochegg volunteer fire department reports "massive flooding" in some parts of the municipality. In Radersdorf, Schönberg, Mehlteuer, Petersdorf II and St. Marein bei Graz, it poured like a bucket - around 70 liters fell within a very short time, including hail. As a result, many cellars were flooded and some roads were heavily silted up. The state roads L272 and L245 had to be closed at short notice.

There was centimeter-high water on the roads.
There was centimeter-high water on the roads.
(Bild: FF Kirchberg an der Raab)

"In total, 35 fire departments with 300 personnel were deployed in south-eastern Styria alone," explains Thomas Maier, press spokesman for the regional fire department association.

The fire departments in south-eastern Styria were in demand on Sunday night.
The fire departments in south-eastern Styria were in demand on Sunday night.
(Bild: BFVFB/C. Karner)

There were significantly more throughout Styria - the storm also hit nearby towns in the Leibnitz district. "The fire departments were busy with pumping, cleaning and securing work - and with helping the population at a moment's notice," says Maier.

Muddy roads in south-eastern Styria
Muddy roads in south-eastern Styria
(Bild: BFVFB/C. Karner)
Hail was also involved.
Hail was also involved.
(Bild: BFVFB/C. Karner)

Since the early hours of the morning, 18 fire departments have once again been carrying out clean-up work in the affected areas. "Above all, the secondary road network is to be cleared of mud and water," says Maier. Only one fire department was deliberately released: The commanders from Kirchberg an der Raab organized a long-planned party despite a sleepless night and invited people to a morning pint.

However, it could be the calm before the next storm, as the next storm front is on the horizon for Sunday afternoon. "Localized heavy rainfall is to be expected again," says Maier. And he says: "Events like this will become more frequent, more short-term and more intense in places."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
