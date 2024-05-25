“Disaster!” Even if there’s “nothing to get”

Too little excitement

One major problem is the lack of excitement on race day. On the shortest track of the season at 3,337 meters, overtaking is hardly possible on the asphalt strip, which is no more than ten meters wide. This is not only due to ever wider cars, but also to the unwillingness of the organizers to change anything. Adjustments to the course seem feasible. For example, it would be possible to design a zone in the area of the famous swimming pool to make overtaking easier, but this has always been rejected so far. And so the winner is often the one in first place on the grid. In the 23 events held this century, this scenario has occurred 13 times.