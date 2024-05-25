ÖBB also relies on foreign employees

Staff numbers increased to 43,200

According to the company, ÖBB has increased its workforce from 42,600 at the end of 2022 to 43,200 at the end of 2023. There are currently 5031 train drivers on duty - 24 more than in the previous year. In terms of skilled technical workers, the railroad recorded an increase of 129 employees with 2571 people. ÖBB is currently training around 2100 apprentices. According to the Federal Railways, 21 percent of apprentices are female, and a quarter of new recruits are female.