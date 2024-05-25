15 Tunisians at the start
ÖBB also relies on foreign employees
ÖBB is struggling with a staff shortage. Railway-specific professions are therefore on the shortage occupation list in order to bring in employees from abroad, which the trade union vida has always criticized.
According to the magazine "profil", "the first 15 Tunisians" are now working at ÖBB - as railroad warehouse technicians and mechanics at ÖBB-Postbus. In the next step, train attendants, train drivers, shifters or bus drivers from various third countries could also follow.
EU-wide tender
"We are preparing an EU-wide tender aimed at domestic and international personnel service providers who can provide personnel from Austria, the EU and various third countries," according to the magazine report from ÖBB Communications. This is particularly aimed at "railway-specific professions and bus drivers". These are jobs on the shortage occupation list that can be filled using the Red-White-Red Card.
While the federal railroads are talking about a personnel offensive, the vida trade union sees chaos at the state-owned company. "It is intolerable that the management is trying to play down the blatant personnel problem at ÖBB and at the same time has ensured that all railroad professions are now on the infamous shortage occupation list," criticized Roman Hebenstreit, Chairman of the vida railroad union.
Staff numbers increased to 43,200
According to the company, ÖBB has increased its workforce from 42,600 at the end of 2022 to 43,200 at the end of 2023. There are currently 5031 train drivers on duty - 24 more than in the previous year. In terms of skilled technical workers, the railroad recorded an increase of 129 employees with 2571 people. ÖBB is currently training around 2100 apprentices. According to the Federal Railways, 21 percent of apprentices are female, and a quarter of new recruits are female.
Apprentices from third countries too
According to "profil", ÖBB is also open to taking on apprentices over the age of 18 from third countries. Labor Minister Martin Kocher wants to make this possible by further easing the requirements for obtaining the Red-White-Red Card.
"Overall, we are very successful in finding staff and filling the 650 apprenticeships that we offer every year," ÖBB emphasizes according to the magazine. It also works "with many people who have immigrated in recent years, such as Syrians or Afghans". In some regions, however, there could still be vacancies that could be filled by new skilled workers from third countries.
This year's shortage occupations list includes 110 nationwide and 48 regional occupations, including an additional eight public transport occupations such as train driver, conductor or bus driver, which vida strongly criticizes.
According to Hebenstreit, the government is thus risking further wage and social dumping as well as a weakening of safety and training standards. Local people deserve the opportunity. At truck manufacturer MAN, for example, the first three out of ten vehicle mechanics from Tunisia have recently started work, writes the magazine.
