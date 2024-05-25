Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Acosta turns 20

Victories only a matter of time for prodigy

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 09:34

Prodigy Pedro Acosta celebrates his 20th birthday today. Is a success in the sprint or tomorrow's race the candle on the cake?

comment0 Kommentare

Although there have only been three MotoGP winners so far this season in sprints and races - world championship leader Jorge Martín, Pecco Bagnaia and Maverick Viñales - there are plenty of contenders for victory this weekend in Barcelona. Aleix Espargaró smashed the track record at the Circuit de Catalunya with his Aprilia in practice yesterday, while Marc Márquez and Pedro Acosta's first triumph in 2024 seems only a matter of time anyway.

Old master or prodigy?
But who will be first: the old champion on the Gresini Ducati or the prodigy on the GasGas KTM? Who is celebrating his 20th birthday today and, with a triumph tomorrow, would replace MM93 as the youngest race winner in MotoGP history.

"It's another new track for me," says the Spaniard, who is excited - but so far he has ridden as if he has always been on the 300 hp rockets. Even his first retirement at Le Mans did nothing to dent his confidence, as he raced into Q2 in third place. While Márquez still has to go through the bone mill of Q1 before today's sprint (15, Servus TV live).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Wolfgang Haenlein
Wolfgang Haenlein
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf