Klopp: “I don’t know if I’ve made it clear”

First public appearance

Klopp has now also made his first public appearance in his "new life", i.e. in his post-Liverpool era. He appeared as a surprise guest at the "Wirtschaftsforum Neu Denken" in Mallorca on Thursday, reports the newspaper "Bild". Perhaps his best line on stage, in the midst of former German political and soccer greats: "Football is commerce, we know that. But in Liverpool it's lived in such a way that nobody really notices."