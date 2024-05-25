Vorteilswelt
Now he's paddling

Klopp: “I don’t know if I’ve made it clear”

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 07:37

"I don't know if I've made it clear enough," says Jürgen Klopp in a recent Instagram post: he wanted to thank Liverpool once again for his farewell day. And then it's off to paddle tennis.

Yes, that is currently at the top of Mr. Klopp's to-do list: improving his padel skills. "I haven't played for a while, today is my third session this week," he explains. He started "at a very low level" and is now improving "step by step". But first he wanted to say thank you once again for the wonderful farewell he was given last Sunday. It was unforgettable.

First public appearance
Klopp has now also made his first public appearance in his "new life", i.e. in his post-Liverpool era. He appeared as a surprise guest at the "Wirtschaftsforum Neu Denken" in Mallorca on Thursday, reports the newspaper "Bild". Perhaps his best line on stage, in the midst of former German political and soccer greats: "Football is commerce, we know that. But in Liverpool it's lived in such a way that nobody really notices."

He would enjoy coming to Mallorca, Klopp told the "Mallorca-Zeitung" newspaper. According to Bild, he owns a villa on the island. However, as this is currently being renovated, he is staying in a five-star hotel during his current stay.

Klopp officially stepped down as Liverpool coach on Sunday. After nine years. With great successes such as winning the Champions League and the Premier League.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

