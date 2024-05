Attack on pregnant sister ends with a hug

At the beginning of March, the rumor mill was buzzing in Braunau: after a major police operation, there was even talk of murder. The "Krone" revealed what had really happened: a 25-year-old woman allegedly held a toy gun to the temple of her pregnant sister, who was two years older than her, hit her in the head with it and punched her in the stomach with her fist. Fortunately, the alleged attack is unlikely to have had any consequences for the fetus.