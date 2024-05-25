Waiter pocketed money into his own pocket

The fact that God's mills grind slowly was once again demonstrated in a trial at Feldkirch Regional Court on Thursday. The defendant (28), who now works as a restaurant manager in Switzerland, had to answer for several "legacy cases" in Zillertal and Vorarlberg. It is a case of commercial theft from 2017 to 2023, a period in which the man from Inner Austria worked as a waiter in several restaurants. According to the public prosecutor's accusation, the accused not only stole cigarettes and food vouchers, but also repeatedly pocketed revenue and tips from employees. The damage is said to amount to around 17,000 euros.