Attack plans in Vienna
Terror suspects have now received deportation orders
Four terror suspects who were arrested for allegedly planning an attack in Vienna and Cologne were only recently released from custody. Now they are facing deportation. The quartet was transferred to a police detention center.
According to their lawyer Andreas Schweitzer, the couple, a Tajik (28) and a Turkish woman (27), have received a deportation order that cannot be postponed. An indefinite entry ban has also been issued. The reason given for this is a "considerable risk of danger", meaning that the man would not accept the rule of law or laws. However, no charges have been brought, said Schweitzer, who also announced an appeal.
The two other suspects, a Tajik (30) registered in Germany and a man from Dagestan (40), have also received deportation orders and are already in detention pending deportation. Their return is being prepared, it was reported on Friday afternoon.
Main suspect spoke about murder and kidnapping
The four suspects were in custody for several months. They are alleged to have planned attacks on St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna and Cologne Cathedral (see video above). It is suspected that they formed a terrorist cell of the radical Islamist group "Islamic State of Khorasan" (ISPK). A total of seven suspects are being investigated in this case for terrorist association in connection with terrorist offenses.
The 30-year-old main suspect also spoke in telephone calls about a robbery, an extortionate kidnapping and murder for money. In Vienna, he was observed uncharacteristically filming St. Stephen's Cathedral, checking for surveillance cameras and tapping the walls. The man was arrested at the end of the year on the basis of a European arrest warrant and extradited to the Viennese justice system. If he is detained pending deportation, he will probably be deported to Germany.
