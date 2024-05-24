Buoys removed
EU accuses Moscow of provocation on Estonia’s border
EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell has accused Russia of "provocative action" on its border with Estonia. The removal of buoys in the Narva River on the border between the two countries was "unacceptable", he criticized in Brussels on Friday.
"This border incident is part of a broader pattern of provocative behavior and hybrid actions by Russia, including at its maritime and land borders in the Baltic Sea region," explained Borrell. The Estonian government announced on Thursday that Russian border guards had removed half of the 50 buoys from the Narva at dawn.
The Narva forms part of the border between the two countries. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the position of the metal buoys, which are used to mark shipping routes, has been disputed between the two countries.
France assures Estonia of full solidarity
"Russia has multiplied its provocations", French Foreign Minister Séjourné also stated on Friday in the online service X. He assured the Estonian government of "full solidarity in the face of these unacceptable aggressive actions".
It was only in mid-February that the Estonian secret service announced that it believed Russia was preparing militarily for a sustained confrontation with the West. This is indicated by the Russian military reform, according to an annual report presented in Tallinn by the foreign intelligence service of the Baltic EU country.
Troops on Estonia's border to be increased
According to the report, the military reform in question will mean a significant increase in the Russian armed forces near the Baltic state's border in the coming years. Russia is also planning to station more troops on the border with Finland and the other Baltic states.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
