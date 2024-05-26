Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At Austria Vienna

SPG want to say goodbye to the league with a win

Nachrichten
26.05.2024 06:55

Last Sunday at the Altach Cashpoint Arena, Swiss attacker Sarina Heeb and Nadia Bendhim, who will both be leaving the club, were bid farewell. This Sunday (12.45/live on ÖFB TV), the Altach/Vorderland team will bid farewell to Austria Vienna from the Admiral Women's Bundesliga.

comment0 Kommentare

But don't worry - the team from Vorarlberg will continue to compete in the top domestic league in the coming season, albeit - as agreed when they joined three years ago - only as SCR Altach in future.

After finishing in sixth place in their first season as a joint venture, they ended last season in third place behind St. Pölten and level on points with Sturm Graz.
They are currently in the same position this season, but are still hoping to overtake second-placed Vienna at the last minute, so to speak, and make the leap to a Champions League qualifying place.

Hoping for help from Linz
To do so, however, Vienna would have to slip up in their match at Blau-Weiß Linz/Kleinmünchen, which takes place at the same time. And Altach would have to pick up more points at Vienna Austria, against whom they were knocked out in the semi-finals of the ÖFB Cup at the end of March after a bitter 2-1 home defeat, than the Döblingen side did in Linz.

Altach coach Bernhard Summer (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Altach coach Bernhard Summer
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Performance like against St. Pölten required
"I have no thoughts of revenge, but it will certainly take a performance against them like the one against St. Pölten," said Bernhard Summer, who was not dissatisfied with the performance of his ladies - despite losing the home duel with the serial champions 2-1. "We played well for 90 minutes and had our chances. What's more, our opponents proved to be really strong on the day and their performance was not comparable to the one they produced in the 1-1 draw against Dornbirn, for example."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf