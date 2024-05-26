SPG want to say goodbye to the league with a win

Performance like against St. Pölten required

"I have no thoughts of revenge, but it will certainly take a performance against them like the one against St. Pölten," said Bernhard Summer, who was not dissatisfied with the performance of his ladies - despite losing the home duel with the serial champions 2-1. "We played well for 90 minutes and had our chances. What's more, our opponents proved to be really strong on the day and their performance was not comparable to the one they produced in the 1-1 draw against Dornbirn, for example."