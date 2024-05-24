A saint as a hero on a stage with a view of the lake

Legends and a devil's pact

The story is told in short, concise acts that drive the plot forward. We see Wolfgang as a young man who pursues a young maid. But he has to become a priest and falls in love with a man. He cares for lepers, makes a career in Rome and returns. He defies a quaking mountain and builds a church with the help of the devil. But an innocent soul in the form of a wolf - in his visions the maid who loves him - thwarts the devil's pact.