Bombastic atmosphere at the artillery headquarters

Program with team competition

There will also be an extensive program. At 10.30 a.m. there will be a combat demonstration with gun salutes from the "Riding Artillery Division No. 2". There will also be a demonstration of the skills of the Austrian Rescue Dog Brigade. The event continues at 11.45 a.m. with a "Dingo pulling" team competition for six people each: Whoever beats the time of the AAB4 will win a round of drinks. The entry fee is 10 euros. The proceeds will go to the therapeutic small residential group in Raabs an der Thaya.