Austrian Armed Forces open their gates
Bombastic atmosphere at the artillery headquarters
Tomorrow, Saturday, May 25, the Liechtensteinkaserne at the Allentsteig military training area, where the Reconnaissance and Artillery Battalion 4 is stationed, will open its doors. The event starts at 10 am.
Visitors to the open day at the Liechtensteinkaserne barracks at the Allentsteig military training area on Saturday, May 25, will be able to see the striking power and equipment of the Reconnaissance and Artillery Battalion (AAB) 4 for themselves. The gates will be open from 10 am to 5 pm.
Program with team competition
There will also be an extensive program. At 10.30 a.m. there will be a combat demonstration with gun salutes from the "Riding Artillery Division No. 2". There will also be a demonstration of the skills of the Austrian Rescue Dog Brigade. The event continues at 11.45 a.m. with a "Dingo pulling" team competition for six people each: Whoever beats the time of the AAB4 will win a round of drinks. The entry fee is 10 euros. The proceeds will go to the therapeutic small residential group in Raabs an der Thaya.
Military music will be there
Other highlights include a concert by the military band around midday, raffles and a demonstration by the dogs section of the Army Sports Club in the afternoon, before the military vehicles march out at 4.30 pm. Throughout the day, new equipment such as recovery vehicles, camouflage suits and a combat drone will be on display.
Modified weapons are handed over
At the event, Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner will hand over the new turret trainer for the gun crews and the "StG77 A1 MOD Nightfighter" assault rifle to the troops. New devices and equipment, such as recovery vehicles, a camouflage suit and a combat drone, will also be on display to the public throughout the day. Emergency organizations such as the fire department, Red Cross and police as well as partners from the region will also be presenting themselves at the open day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.