Diakonie celebrates 150 years-plus of service to people

An important social institution in Austria is celebrating its anniversary: Diakonie has been in existence for 150 years. "We in Carinthia are even a year older," says Diakonie Rector Astrid Körner. "The care of children who lived in poverty and had no chance of an education began here back in 1873. Their fate brought Pastor Ernst Schwarz and Countess Elvine de La Tour together. The two were friends and followed the same religious tradition."