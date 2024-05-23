Vorteilswelt
Tragedy on the Ballermann

Beach club on Mallorca collapses – several dead!

Nachrichten
23.05.2024 23:14

The popular Spanish vacation island of Majorca is in shock: at least four people have died in a house collapse. Rescue workers are searching for survivors in the rubble and eyewitnesses report dramatic scenes.

comment0 Kommentare

The drama on the Spanish island occurred on Thursday evening at around 8 p.m. on Playa de Palma near Balneario 1. Heavy parts of the building are said to have fallen directly onto the terrace of the restaurant, reports the German newspaper "Bild". The fire department suspects several people under the debris. The popular "Medusa Beach Club" was located in the two-storey building.

The police and emergency services are on the scene with a large contingent. The authorities also set up a large-scale exclusion zone. An eyewitness told the "Mallorca Zeitung" that the top floor of the establishment had collapsed. The building gradually collapsed down to the basement.

People receive emergency care on site
Videos on social media show the large-scale operation. Some people are being given emergency care on the sidewalks - large gatherings of people have also formed. At least four people have fallen victim to the rubble and there are also around 30 injured, according to the emergency services.

There is a risk that the structure of adjacent buildings could also be affected and that these would have to be evacuated. The emergency services set up floodlights in the dark to search for people buried under the rubble.

Cause unknown
The identity of the victims and whether tourists were among them was not initially known. The cause remained unclear for the time being. According to reports, units from the police, fire department and emergency services were still working at the scene of the accident at around 11 pm. More than ten ambulances were on the scene.

After the start of the party season, Playa de Palma has been full of tourists again since the end of April, the majority of whom - unlike the visitors to the English party stronghold of Magaluf to the west of Palma - come from Germany.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

