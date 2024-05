Hailstorm almost swept away the celebrities

The guests were only partially impressed by the weather - they preferred to dance through the puddles in the garden to the song "It's Raining Men". Former mayor Harry Preuner also took it in his stride, wisely arriving at the venue with a rain jacket. He has had enough of bad luck and mishaps for now: "My wife and I actually got stuck in a traffic jam at Whitsun - it took us nine hours to get to Italy. And on the way back, we had an accident with a truck on the highway."