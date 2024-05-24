Senn Hut: No super disaster, but unresolved issues

The Innsbruck Alpine Association and the Fankhauser family, who run the Franz Senn Hut in the Oberbergtal valley near Neustift, had - as reported - given the municipality and the trail operators an ultimatum: If the access problem to the refuge is not resolved by May 24, the hut will de facto remain closed for this year's summer season. As reported, the agreement between the municipality and landowners that allowed suppliers to access the hut via the emergency route had expired.