Burgenland prescription to combat doctor shortage

Outpatient clinic at Güssing Clinic is being planned

Specifically, a primary care outpatient clinic is to be set up in Güssing via Gesundheit Burgenland, where these two outpatient clinics - and possibly also other shortage subjects - are to be located. An application to this effect has already been submitted to the Target Steering Committee. "These two outpatient clinics are now being put out to tender. We are working flat out to prepare the necessary structural measures. However, to ensure that there is a noticeable improvement for the population as quickly as possible, we will provide a bridging solution either in the Güssing Clinic or in the form of a container. This should be implemented by the end of this year at the latest," Doskozil set clear deadlines. On the other hand, ongoing talks are still being held regarding the tariff structure.